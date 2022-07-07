Former President Donald Trump says the Boeing 757 he used with great fanfare during his 2016 campaign has been refurbished and is ready to hit the skies by the fall.

Mr. Trump boasted about the renovation on his social medial platform, Truth Social, amid whispers he will formally announce a 2024 presidential bid in the coming weeks, in part to combat the unflattering testimony coming from congressional Jan. 6 hearings.

The ex-president made his plane a fixture during his successful campaign six years ago. It made dramatic landings at rallies and served as a backdrop to speeches.

“During my four years in the White House, I didn’t use everybody’s favorite airplane, the Boeing 757 we campaigned on for our big 2016 WIN,” Mr. Trump wrote. “Now it has been completely modernized and renovated and looks GREAT, all done in the Great State of Louisiana, and coming back to the skies in the Fall of 2022, or maybe sooner. Get ready!”

The plane retained its black, red and white color scheme and the word “TRUMP” in big gold letters. However, an American flag replaced the big “T” on the tail.

While president, Mr. Trump pushed for a redesign of Air Force One that would have replaced its iconic light blue and white scheme with one that resembled his personal plane.

President Biden scrapped the plan, citing potential costs and concerns that darker colors would raise temperatures on the underside of the craft.

