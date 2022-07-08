U.S. officials are asking Americans to reconsider traveling to Tijuana and nearby resort town Rosarito in western Mexico due to an expected increase in violence and kidnapping in the area.

The Department of State issued the travel advisory in light of the July 2 arrest of a prominent cartel leader, which U.S. officials feared could increase the potential for conflict between cartels and Mexican authorities.

“Criminal organization assassinations and territorial disputes can result in bystanders being injured or killed, the state department said on July 4.

The state department’s official warning for the two cities is Level 3: Reconsider travel due to crime and kidnapping.

The Smart Border Coalition, a public-private organization that focuses on commerce and civic activity around the Tijuana-San Diego border, said that 120,000 passenger vehicles, 63,000 pedestrians and 6,000 trucks cross back and forth over the border every single day.

One travel agent told KSWB-TV, the local Fox affiliate in San Diego, that they expect 20% of their clients to reroute or reschedule their vacation plans in the area.

Those who do decide to cross the border are advised to be aware of their surroundings, keep a low profile, check local media for updates, review personal security plans and call 911 in case of an emergency.

