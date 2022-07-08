President Biden has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff until July 10 following the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

In a proclamation, Mr. Biden praised Mr. Abe for his work “with American Presidents of both parties to deepen the Alliance between our nations and advance a common vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

“Even in the moment he was attacked and killed, he was engaged in the work of democracy, to which he dedicated his life,” Mr. Biden said.

Mr. Biden condemned the assassination earlier Friday, calling it a “tragedy” for Japan, a strong ally of the U.S.

Mr. Biden later offered his condolences in a handwritten note during a visit to the Japanese Ambassador’s residence in Washington.

