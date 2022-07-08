Congressional Democrats are suffering increasing criticism for keeping their district and state offices closed to constituents because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Democrats’ election rivals say taxpayers miss out on services and access to their representatives because of long-lasting COVID-related office closures, despite pandemic fears having largely subsided more than two years after the outbreak started.

“When you poll the public, a large majority have a negative view of Congress or say the institution isn’t responsive,” said Matthew Foldi, a Republican candidate vying for Maryland’s sixth congressional district. “Voters literally expect so little from their members of Congress and now some have taken that to the extreme by being unwilling to open their offices to constituents.”

Republican House and Senate candidates say the issue exemplifies the “do-nothing nature” of Congress under Democratic control. Instead of focusing on kitchen table issues like high inflation, they say Democrats are focused on playing partisan politics.

“Normally you would get fired from a job if you didn’t show up for work,” said Catalina Lauf, a Republican challenging Democratic Rep. Bill Foster in Illinois. “What would happen if there was a real issue that the constituent needed to be solved and their office is closed for God knows how long.”

Ms. Lauf recently live-streamed herself outside of one of Mr. Foster’s closed district offices. The tactic is one that GOP candidates are increasingly utilizing.

Nevada GOP Senate candidate Adam Laxalt is highlighting the impact that office closures have had on constituents. Mr. Laxalt’s campaign launched a website slamming his opponent, Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto, for being physically absent.

The site alleges that Mrs. Cortez-Masto is still allowing most of her staff to telework from home to the detriment of Nevada families.

“While Nevada families struggle to fill their gas tanks and buy basic goods at the grocery store, our no-show senator offers them nothing but empty promises and no results,” said Mr. Laxalt.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, both the governmental and private sectors have increasingly utilized teleworking. Initially, the transition was to limit the spread of the virus, but it has remained in place even as vaccination rates have increased and cases decreased.

Last week, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee voted to advance legislation to expand and protect teleworking within the federal government. The bill, which was opposed by Republicans, requires federal agencies to give Congress and the White House at least a month’s notice if they choose to restrict telework.

“Telework saves money, helps recruit top talent, makes environmental sense and it ensures a continuity of operations at agencies that families, businesses, and veterans can rely on each day,” said Rep. Gerald E. Connolly, a Virginia Democrat who championed the measure.

Opponents point out that teleworking has caused massive backlogs within the federal government. Nowhere has it been more apparent than at the Internal Revenue Service where the reliance on teleworking has been blamed for bogging down the processing of mailed-in tax returns.

Republicans say the situation has been more disastrous at the congressional level. They say the negative effects of office closures have fallen disproportionately on the elderly and those living in rural areas.

Mr. Foldi, a former journalist, has centered his campaign against Rep. David Trone, Maryland Democrat, who owns the popular alcohol retail chain Total Wine & More, on the issue. Traveling throughout the district, which spans from the Washington suburbs to Maryland’s western with West Virginia, Mr. Foldi has filmed himself in front of Mr. Trone’s shuttered district offices.

Last month, Mr. Foldi staged a protest outside of Mr. Trone’s district office in Fredrick, Maryland. Although the event was announced ahead of time and Mr. Trone’s staff was fully informed, the office was still shuttered when Mr. Foldi and his supporters arrived.

“Some of his offices have been closed for nearly two and a half years,” said Mr. Foldi. “We gave them advanced notice of this event and they still couldn’t find anyone to be there.”

Mr. Trone’s office dispute’s as “misinformation” that its offices are closed to the public

“Congressman David Trone’s offices are and have been open and fully staffed, as have our phone lines,” the congressman’s staff said in a statement.

Mr. Foldi says voters just have to show up and see for themselves that isn’t the case.

“If you show up to his office, as I have done, you’ll see they’re closed,” he said. “The irony is that David Trone’s business, Total Wine & More, is open seven days a week in some places, but his congressional office is not.”

