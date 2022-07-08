Disneyland Resorts said it fell victim to a hack compromising its social media profiles on Facebook and Instagram.

The purported hacker used the alias “David Do” and published offensive content including racial slurs, according to images of the since-deleted content obtained by CBS.

“We worked quickly to remove the reprehensible content, secure our accounts, and our security teams are conducting an investigation,” a Disneyland official said in a statement.

The alleged hacker had a grievance with Disneyland employees and published content saying he was tired of being mocked by the employees who the hacker described using a racial slur.

“I am a super hacker that is here to bring revenge upon Disney land,” read a post captured by CBS.

Disneyland did not answer whether the breach affecting its social media also led to the loss of sensitive data.

