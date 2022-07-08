Fairfax County Police shot and killed a man Thursday night inside a house in McLean.

The police department said they responded to a call about a “man in crisis” in the 6900 block of Arbor Lane shortly after 7 p.m.

Police said that the responding officers at first couldn’t find the man when they arrived at the house. The officers began looking for him in the surrounding neighborhood, until they received a second call from the same house around 8:45 p.m.

Three officers were standing in the home’s foyer when they finally located the man in a room at the other end of the foyer. Police said the man then charged at officers with an object in his hand and was treated as a threat.

Two of the responding officers fired their tasers at the man, while Police Chief Kevin Davis said that the third officer fired his gun “several times” and hit the man, who then collapsed by the front door.

At a press conference Thursday night, Chief Davis said he didn’t know the timeline between when the tasers were fired and when the other officer fired his gun, but he did say that he knew the tasers were used first.

As of Thursday night, authorities hadn’t determined what the man was holding, but Chief Davis said the man threw something at the officers.

The police did not identify the man or say if he lived in the home, but they did say he was familiar to the people who first called the police.

Fairfax County will investigate the first call as well as the officer’s use of deadly force, Chief Davis said. He said more information would be released in the next 30 days.

