Sen. Josh Hawley is a rising GOP star who after three and a half years in Washington is already seen as a potential presidential candidate in 2024. But his aggressive trajectory has also made him a target for criticism from lawmakers in both parties, including from within his own Missouri delegation.

Mr. Hawley, 42, has carved out a unique political pathway, tapping into the populist frustrations of the country, such as taking on Big Tech censorship of conservatives, while also bringing a strong intellectual skill set from his academic and legal background.

The telegenic Hawley is a frequent guest on Fox News, providing prime-time conservative commentary on politics, legislation and the judicial branch. He’s also a prodigious fundraiser and makes regular appearances at the nation’s top conservative conferences.

Political analysts say Mr. Hawley is clearly laying the groundwork for a possible 2024 presidential run, although he denies that’s his plan. Fellow GOP lawmakers say Mr. Hawley could be poised for higher office.

“He’s a bright, upcoming star for the Republican Party,” said Sen. Roger Marshall, Kansas Republican. “He’s young and has a long career ahead of him. There’s lots of people up here that are moving up.”

Mr. Hawley has stirred grumbling from some in his party who are critical of his outward personal ambitions manifesting on the national stage, which appear to have started soon after winning his first election to statewide office four years ago.

A former GOP congressional aide, who requested anonymity to speak candidly, said Mr. Hawley’s rise belies his first political campaign for state attorney general, in which he focused on attacking “career politicians just climbing the ladder.”

The disgruntled aide said Mr. Hawley’s political ambitions inspired him to give his one and only political donation to Hawley’s 2018 Senate primary challenger.

“A lot of Hawley’s [first] campaign was that he was not going to ladder climb and that ladder climbers were bad, then during his first term as attorney general, he runs for the Senate,” the aide said. “He’s always come across as a highly ambitious guy.”

Mr. Hawley’s ambitions also rankled members of the Missouri delegation serving with him in Congress.

In private conversations, one Missouri GOP House member said they didn’t know Mr. Hawley at all, and accused him of being absent in the state, which the senator denies.

Several Missouri lawmakers told The Washington Times that the only two members who don’t show up to the delegation luncheons are Mr. Hawley and Democrat Rep. Cori Bush, another high-profile lawmaker though on the other side of the political spectrum as a member of Congress’ far-left “Squad.”

Rep. Jason Smith, a Missouri Republican, said the luncheons are a good indicator of who is prioritizing local issues and state issues over national issues.

“I’ve never seen him there,” Mr. Smith said. “Claire McCaskill went. [Sen.] Roy Blunt goes. Cori Bush doesn’t. Everyone else does.”

Mr. Hawley won his Senate seat in 2018 by ousting two-term Democrat Claire McCaskill. Before Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff’s victory last year, Mr. Hawley was the youngest senator in office.

Mr. Hawley is an above-average Senate fundraiser. Not up for re-election until 2024, his campaign committee has raised $2.9 million in this election cycle, according to Open Secrets, a non-profit campaign finance tracking group.

Mr. Hawley’s ambitions were noticeable even in his younger years, according to those who knew him in his undergraduate years.

David Kennedy, Mr. Hawley’s former mentor at Stanford University, called his former protege one of the most intellectually gifted students he had in 50 years of teaching.

“I wasn’t alone in identifying him as somebody who was marked for some brilliant, interesting role,” Mr. Kennedy said.

Democrats also say Mr. Hawley does not participate in delegation activities.

Rep. Emmanuel Cleaver, one of two Democrats in the Missouri delegation, said he’s only seen Mr. Hawley once since he was elected, though he’s long had a close relationship with his retiring Senate counterpart, Roy Blunt.

“I don’t see him, period. I hear things and read things about him, but I don’t know him,” Mr. Cleaver said.

Rep. Billy Long, who previously accused Mr. Hawley of snubbing him out of a Senate endorsement, said the senator tends to work independently from the rest of the delegation.

“I like Josh a lot, but he has always kind of done his own thing,” Mr. Long said. “We don’t see him at the Missouri luncheons or in the state a lot. That’s the way it’s always been.”

When The Times encountered Mr. Hawley at the Capitol and asked about the criticism, he responded by saying he frequently goes back to Missouri and that he and his team are there “all the time.”

The Hawley team pointed to a July 2021 poll by St. Louis University and YouGov that showed Missouri voters gave Mr. Hawley a 52% approval rating, which was higher than every other elected official in the poll.

“There’s a reason Josh is the most popular elected official in the state,” said Hawley spokeswoman Abigail Marone. “He doesn’t spend his time at D.C. luncheons. He delivers. This year alone our office has delivered results on over 1000 cases for constituents needing help. Nobody does it better. And since he’s been in office, he’s done nearly 1,000 interviews with Missouri press.”

Ms. Marone also said Mr. Cleaver should check his own record before casting dispersions upon Mr. Hawley.

“Congressman Cleaver has been a deep disappointment — relentlessly partisan and AWOL on the issues that matter most to his constituents,” she said. “When Josh took on the scumbag absentee landlords in Kansas City preying on the most vulnerable, Cleaver wouldn’t lift a finger to help, despite repeated outreach. But he’s happy to hobnob with Washington lobbyists.”

Mr. Cleaver’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Jeremy Walling, a political science professor at Southeast Missouri State University, said Mr. Hawley has formed his own identity in Congress as an individualist, rather than part of a collective group.

“With the Missouri House delegation, these people are formed in their area, they’re formed in the region, and people know them,” Mr. Walling said. “With Hawley, it kind of feels like, who knows him? He kind of just appeared sort of fully-formed as someone that’s ready to ascend the ladder, and he’s ascending the ladder.”

Mr. Hawley, whose seat is up in 2024, has denied several times that he is mulling a presidential run in the coming years, keeping his focus on the Senate.

Mr. Blunt, who is retiring from the Senate this year, said he expects his counterpart to remain a contender in the national political sphere for the foreseeable future.

“He’s really a smart guy,” Mr. Blunt said. “He’s carved out an interesting place in the national debate, and I think he’s going to be in that debate for a long time and who knows where that takes him.”

Mr. Hawley has differentiated himself from other lawmakers in a variety of ways.

He’s leaned into the conservative concerns of Big Tech censorship, pushed bills that target Democrats’ “woke agenda” and has consistently opposed all of Mr. Biden’s Cabinet nominees.

He also became a prime target for Democrats and Never-Trumpers after he objected to the 2020 presidential election results. He was photographed raising a fist in support of attendees at a Jan. 6, 2021 “Stop the Steal” rally held by President Trump. Hundreds of those rally-goers later stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Mr. Walling said while the riot is a “misstep” for Mr. Hawley’s political career, it’s unlikely to tarnish him among his conservative base if he makes a play for higher office one day.

“No one’s talking about that anymore,” Mr. Walling said. “That’s the kind of thing that’s absolutely campaign fodder in a primary or in the general election, but I haven’t heard anyone speak of that in months.”

Mr. Hawley was born in Arkansas and grew up in Lexington, Missouri, outside of Kansas City.

He went on to attend Stanford University as an undergraduate history major and taught a year abroad in London at St. Paul’s School, an all-boys private institution.

When Mr. Hawley returned to the U.S., he attended Yale Law School and later clerked for Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

The senator has often attacked coastal elites for being out of touch with America’s “flyover country.” His critics say he’s caught “Potomac fever” in which politicians become single-mindedly focused on Washington power.

Those critics make much of Mr. Hawley owning a $1.3 million house in northern Virginia, though the senator also maintains a residence in Ozark, Missouri.

Mr. Kennedy, the Stanford professor, said Mr. Hawley’s calculated ambition mirrors the roadmaps past presidents throughout history have laid out.

“The idea that Josh or others are ambitious is perfectly normal politics,” Mr. Kennedy said. “There’s nothing wrong with that, whatsoever. It’s what you do with the ambition that matters.”

Mr. Hawley, like most other possible GOP contenders who may be eyeing a 2024 White House run, is barely making a dent in early presidential polling, which mostly shows Mr. Trump crushing the field by double digits.

At the Conservative Political Action Conference in March, Mr. Hawley delivered a fiery speech to the base, but polled among attendees at 1%, tieing with former Vice President Mike Pence, among potential GOP presidential primary candidates in a straw poll that excluded Mr. Trump.

In that poll, Sen. Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican, won 3%, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Donald Trump Jr. each won 6%, among many other candidates winning low single-digit support. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was the clear favorite, winning 61% in a Trump-less lineup.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.