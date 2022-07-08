A State Department grant of $500,000 to fund the promotion of the rights of atheists and other nonbelievers in the Near East and South-Central Asia has drawn fire from more than a dozen members of Congress who claim the goal is to push atheism, which they assert is a component of “radical, progressive orthodoxy” worldwide.

The 2021 grants were designed to allow “members of minorities and marginalized groups – particularly atheists and nonbelievers” to network and campaign for their freedom alongside religious believers, but Rep. Jim Banks, Indiana Republican, and 14 other signers of a letter to President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken allege the monies could be used to promote atheism.

“It is one thing for the [State] Department to be tolerant and respectful of a wide range of belief systems, and to encourage governments to respect the religious freedom interests of their citizens,” Mr. Banks writes. “It is quite another for the United States government to work actively to empower atheists, humanists, non-practicing, and non-affiliated in public decision-making.”

And because, the letter alleges, “[a]theism is an integral part of the belief system of Marxism and communism,” Americans “rightly discern” the grants as an element of the Biden administration’s efforts “to promote radical, progressive orthodoxy abroad.”

The GOP lawmakers contend the grant “prioritizes atheists and humanists above all other potential recipients” and violates the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause.

By designating atheists as a “unique religious group,” the letter states, the goal of creating “networks and advocacy groups” for nonbelievers “would never pass constitutional muster” if it were aimed at promoting Christianity in China, for example.

Moreover, Mr. Banks and his colleagues charge, there’s a question of how such spending helps U.S. foreign policy interests.

“Were such programs known by the citizens of the target countries, we would expect that local populations, interest groups, and governments would bristle at what any ‘objective observer’ would see as ‘covert’ funding from a foreign power designed to shatter local religious and cultural relationships,” the letter states.

Along with Mr. Banks, Republican Reps. Barry Moore of Alabama; Paul Gosar of Arizona; Doug Lamborn of Colorado; Daniel Webster of Florida; Lisa McClain and Tim Walberg of Michigan; Claudia Tenney of New York; Tim Burchett of Tennessee; Dan Crenshaw and Randy Weber of Texas; Jeff Duncan and Ralph Norman of South Carolina; Glenn Grothman of Wisconsin; and Alex X. Mooney of West Virginia, each signed the letter.

The lawmakers want the administration to specify who received the monies, what programs were funded and in which countries were the funds spent. They also asked officials to explain, “How does deconstructing America’s reputation as a country of faith into one that promotes the negation of it improve our standing in the world?” as well as “How does promoting atheism in parts of the world where religious persecution is widespread help those facing persecution?”

The letter asks the State Department to tell how “promoting atheism in Muslim countries” aids U.S. “values and interests.”

Responding to questions from The Washington Times, a State Department spokesperson said via email the $500,000 grant falls under provisions of the 2016 Frank R. Wolf International Religious Freedom Act, which states the persecution of atheists and other nontheists “is often widespread, systematic, and heinous.”

The spokesperson said the programs “never promote specific religious philosophies or doctrines,” but instead “promote the rights of all people to live free from abuse or discrimination.”

The agency said it would not publicly name the grant recipients in order to “protect the ability of rights advocacy organizations to accomplish their objectives in highly sensitive international settings,” but added they are “pleased” to discuss the matter with members of Congress.

• Mark A. Kellner can be reached at mkellner@washingtontimes.com.