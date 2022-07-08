The White House on Friday vouched for unruly pro-abortion protesters who harassed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh outside of a Washington steakhouse where he was dining.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that while President Biden condemns any act of intimidation or violence, interrupting the conservative justice’s dinner out doesn’t rise to a level of concern.

“People should be allowed to be able to do that,” she said. “If it’s outside of a restaurant. If it’s peaceful. For sure.”

Mr. Kavanaugh reportedly egressed through a rear exit of Morton’s The Steakhouse after finishing his meal Wednesday night to avoid protesters in front of the restaurant.

It was another in a series of protests targeting justices who overturned Roe v. Wade national abortion rights.

The restaurant took a decidedly different slant than the White House.

“Honorable Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh and all of our other patrons at the restaurant were unduly harassed by unruly protesters while eating dinner at our Morton’s restaurant,” a restaurant spokesperson told Politico.

“Politics, regardless of your side or views, should not trample the freedom … to congregate and eat dinner,” the spokesperson said. “There is a time and place for everything. Disturbing the dinner of all of our customers was an act of selfishness and void of decency.”

The protests and threats against justices began before the highly anticipated abortion ruling, which was handed down two weeks ago.

Pro-choice protesters have been showing up outside the houses of conservative justices.

Last month a man carrying weapons and intending to kill Mr. Kavanaugh was arrested outside his home in a Maryland suburb of Washington.

Amid the heightened threat of violence, Congress recently passed and President Biden quickly signed into law expanded security for Supreme Court Justices.

“We have said that we want to see peaceful protests,” Ms. Jean-Pierre said Friday. “We want to see the protests be peaceful. But when it comes to intimidation that is something that we have condemned.”

• Joseph Clark can be reached at jclark@washingtontimes.com.