Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had little sympathy for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s unruly exit from a Washington steakhouse after protesters showed up to harass the judge over his role in overturning Roe v. Wade.

The New York Democrat downplayed Friday’s incident as a non-issue in a sarcastic tweet, saying the demonstrators should’ve “let him eat cake.”

“Poor guy,” she tweeted. “He left before his souffle because he decided half the country should risk death if they have an ectopic pregnancy within the wrong state lines. It’s all very unfair to him. The least they could do is let him eat cake.”

Mr. Kavanaugh was forced to exit through the rear of Morton’s steak restaurant in downtown Washington after protesters arrived and requested management kick him out.

Politico reported that the justice was able to eat a full meal, but left the establishment before dessert.

In a statement, Morton condemned the incident, saying people should be free to dine without disruption, despite their politics.

“There is a time and place for everything. Disturbing the dinner of all of our customers was an act of selfishness and void of decency,” a restaurant spokesperson said in a statement.

The White House also billed the event as a peaceful protest that didn’t raise concerns, though they discouraged any acts of intimidation or violence.

“People should be allowed to be able to do that. If it’s outside of a restaurant. If it’s peaceful. For sure,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Republicans and conservative media pundits, meanwhile, defended Mr. Kavanaugh’s right to dine and attacked Democrats for condoning the incident.

“The left-wing mob is out-of-control. And Democrats are OK with that,” tweeted Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Republican.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.