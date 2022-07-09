Baby on board… in her belly?

A pregnant Texas woman argued that her yet-to-born child counted as a passenger when police stopped her for driving in a High Occupancy Vehicle lane, according to the Dallas Morning News.

When officers at an HOV checkpoint asked Brandy Bettone if anyone else was inside the vehicle with her, the woman gestured to her baby bump.

“I pointed to my stomach and said, ‘My baby girl is right here. She is a person,’” Ms. Bettone said.

Officers weren’t convinced, as Ms. Bettone recollected that the officers said, “‘Oh, no. It’s got to be two people outside of the body.’”

The paper reported that Ms. Bettone spoke with multiple officers over the course of her traffic stop, with the reactions ranging from indifferent to others recommending she get it dropped in court.

“One kind of brushed me off when I mentioned this is a living child, according to everything that’s going on with the overturning of Roe v. Wade,” Ms. Bettone told the paper. “He was like, ‘I don’t want to deal with this…. Ma’am, it means two persons outside of the body.”

Ms. Bettone did receive the $215 ticket, but the paper reported that the issuing officer told her it would get dropped in court if she fought it.

The outlet reported that the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department declined to issue a statement about Ms. Bettone’s pregnancy defense.

