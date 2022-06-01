Arizona voters believe the pain at the pump is going to get worse before it gets better, underscoring the political challenges facing elected leaders ahead of the November elections.

The latest Arizona Public Opinion Pulse survey by OH Predictive Insights showed that 97% of registered voters in Arizona are worried about gas prices, and 80% are concerned about supply chain challenges that are feeding into inflation.

Plus, 91% of those voters said they expect gas prices to get worse over the next month, marking a 10% jump from March.

“The drop in optimistic outlook on the pain at the pump only elevates the importance of how candidates position themselves in order to address voter’s biggest concerns,” said OHPI Chief of Research Mike Noble.

Arizona voters are poised in the midterm elections to decide the fate of Sen. Mark Kelly, a former astronaut who has been viewed as one of the most vulnerable Senate Democrats.

The rising costs of gas and groceries, and baby formula shortages are creating additional headwinds for incumbents across the nation. And it’s an acute problem and Democrats who control the White House and the House and Senate.

Mr. Noble said baby formula shortages could help explain why the survey found “higher shares of homemakers and upper-income suburban women” are fueling the overall concerns with supply chain shortages.

“The long-term anticipated impacts from the pandemic are surfacing as it globally disrupts the supply chain, heightening concern for Arizonans as supply shortage continues to burden virtually everyone,” he said.

Conducted from May 9 to May 16, the poll surveyed 938 Arizona registered voters and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3%.

