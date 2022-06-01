Dan Goldman, the House Democrats’ lead counsel for the first impeachment of former President Trump, announced Wednesday that he will run for Congress.

Mr. Goldman, 46, said he would run in New York‘s newly-drawn 10th Congressional District, where he‘ll face a crowded Democratic primary, including such candidates as former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and Rep. Mondaire Jones.

Mr. Goldman has used his experience aiding Democrats in their impeachment inquiry as a way to stand out in the field.

“The existential threats to our democracy and fundamental rights are real and urgent,” Mr. Goldman tweeted. “We need voices in Congress with experience and courage to defend our democracy and rights, as I did leading the impeachment investigation of Trump.”

Mr. Goldman was a regular on Capitol Hill in 2019 for his work in the investigation of Mr. Trump that sought to look at whether he had pressured Ukraine into investigating President Biden, then his political rival for the White House.

Mr. Trump was impeached by the Democrat-led House for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in 2019, but was later acquitted by the GOP-majority Senate.

Mr. Goldman also served as assistant U.S. attorney in the southern district of New York, and as a federal prosecutor.

The 10th district includes lower Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Park Slope, where Mr. de Blasio resides.

New York‘s Democratic primary will be held Aug. 23.

