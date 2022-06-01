Herschel Walker, the GOP nominee for the U.S. Senate in Georgia, says Donald Trump never asked him to run for office and he is “mad” at the former president for making it seem that way.

“One thing that people don’t know is President Trump never asked me. I need to tell him that he never asked. I heard it all on television that he’s going to ask Herschel, saying Hershel is going to run. President Trump never came out and said, ‘Herschel, will you run for that Senate seat?’” Mr. Walker, a former NFL running back, told rapper Killer Mike in an interview on Revolt TV. “So, I’m mad at him, because he never asked, but he’s taking credit that he asked.”

Mr. Walker is set to face Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, in November’s general election, which could determine control of the upper chamber.

Mr. Trump has endorsed Mr. Walker, who rose to fame at the University of Georgia in the early ‘80s before his pro career.

It is unclear what sparked Mr. Walker’s ire. Mr. Trump has campaigned for Mr. Walker in Georgia and predicted last year that Mr. Walker would be tough to beat if he ran.

“He told me he’s going to, and I think he will,” Mr. Trump said on “The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show.” “He’s a great guy. He’s a patriot. He’s a very loyal person. They love him in Georgia, I’ll tell you.”

“I think beating him would be very tough,” the former president said. “And I think he’s going to run.”

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.