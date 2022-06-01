The House Oversight and Reform Committee called for Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to testify at a hearing June 22.

Democrats on the committee said Wednesday in a statement they sent letters to Snyder and Goodell to invite them to the hearing.

Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, New York Democrat and committee chair, said they sent the invitation to gather more information related to the committee’s probe into the league’s handling of Washington’s sexual misconduct scandal.

Maloney said that Goodell and Snyder have “dodged” the committee’s questions since they launched the probe last October.

“The hearing will explore how Congress can act to prevent employers from silencing victims of workplace misconduct and ensure that what happened at the Commanders organization does not happen again,” she said.

Neither Snyder nor Goodell have yet to say whether they plan to attend.

• Matthew Paras can be reached at mparas@washingtontimes.com.