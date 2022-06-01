Travelers to Italy, a major tourist destination and the first western nation slammed by the coronavirus pandemic, will not have to present a COVID-19 pass as of Wednesday, health authorities said.

“I think the conditions exist for a summer without restrictions,” Under Secretary of Health Andrea Costa said during an interview with TG2 Italia.

Visitors previously had to present a Green Pass that showed proof of vaccination, a negative test or proof of a recent recovery from COVID-19. The regulation expired Tuesday.

Mr. Costa said people should have a “sense of responsibility,” but hospitals weren’t under much of a burden from the virus.

Persons must still wear high-quality masks on public transportation, trains and ferries and in indoor cinemas, concerts, theaters and schools until June 15, according to The New York Times.

Italy was one of the first nations to be slammed by the virus after China, raising alarms for the rest of the world and introducing the concept of societal lockdowns to the West.

Now, more than 90% of Italy’s population older than 12 is vaccinated against COVID-19.

