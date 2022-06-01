President Biden stumbled Wednesday in defending his administration’s handling of the Abbott Nutrition plant closure, which led to the nationwide infant-formula shortage, saying that it did not foresee the impending crisis.

He said the Food and Drug Administration was forced to take immediate action to “stop contaminated formula” from “putting American children at risk” and said his administration has been “working diligently across every spectrum” to address the shortage since the plant closed.

“The Food and Drug Administration acted quickly to bring Abbott back into compliance with safety standards,” Mr. Biden told a group of baby-formula manufacturers that did not include Abbott. “But it takes time.”

He said the risk of “unsafe formula” was unacceptable.

“The last thing we should ever do is allow unsafe formula to be sold to parents,” he said. “Instead we should increase the production of safe formula. This is the approach we have taken.”

Mr. Biden has pushed back against criticism that his administration did not act soon enough to stem the shortage in the wake of the Abbot plant closure.

But when later pressed by reporters following his remarks Wednesday, Mr. Biden conceded that he did not predict the extent to which the closure would hurt formula supplies.

“I don’t think anyone anticipated the impact of the shutdown of one facility,” he said. “Once we learned of the extent of it and how broad it was, we kicked everything into high gear.”

But several of the formula producers said during the meeting Wednesday that they knew shutting down Abbott’s plant would drastically affect nationwide supplies.

When pressed by reporters after the meeting, Mr. Biden said while industry executives foresaw the coming crisis, he did not.

“They did, but I didn’t,” he said.

The FDA ordered Abbott to close its Sturgis, Michigan, plant, which produced approximately 40% of the nation’s total supply of infant formula, in February after four formula-fed infants were sickened.

After conducting a multi-week inspection, the FDA said it uncovered five strains of Cronobacter sakazakii, a naturally occurring germ that can live in dry foods and powdered goods, at the plant.

Abbott said none of the strains identified by the FDA were found in two of the four infants who fell ill, and executives said the company quickly addressed the FDA’s concerns in writing in early April.

But the company still had to wait weeks to reopen until the FDA gave its final approval.

As the plan remained closed, the nationwide formula reached crisis levels. The national stock of baby formula was 40% lower than normal by mid-May, according to Datasembly, a retail data and research firm.

The formula shortage has vexed American parents for months, compounding the other crises confronting President Biden such as inflation and soaring gas prices.

Republican lawmakers accused the FDA of dragging its feet on allowing the plant to reopen as the formula shortage became more severe.

Last month Mr. Biden announced that he would invoke the Defense Production Act, which requires suppliers to prioritize sending resources to formula producers ahead of other customers.

He also announced an initiative to streamline the process of importing foreign-produced formulas.

Under what the White House calls “Operation Fly Formula,” the Health and Human Services and Agriculture departments will use Pentagon-contracted commercial aircraft to pick up overseas infant formula that meets U.S. health and safety standards.

On Wednesday, the White House announced its third and fourth shipments of foreign-produced formula to the U.S. under the program.

United Airlines agreed to fly more than 300,000 pounds of Kendamil infant formula from London’s Heathrow Airport beginning June 9, the White House said.

Kendamil said it will export up to 2 million cans of formula, which is the equivalent of 54 million 8-ounce bottles in total to the U.S. The formula is expected to be available for sale by U.S. retailers nationwide in the following weeks.

Separately, the White House announced it has secured 380,000 pounds of Bubs infant formula from Australia.

The Department of Health and Human Services has arranged the flights to transport the Australian product from Melbourne to Pennsylvania and California on June 9 and June 11 respectively.

“Because of these flights, high-quality formula is already on the way to American shelves,” Mr. Biden told the executives gathered virtually for Wednesday’s meeting.

He said that before Wednesday’s announcement, the U.S. had imported 1.5 million bottles of formula for children with severe allergies under the program - reducing the total lead time from three weeks to import the product to three days.

“We’re going to stay focused on doing even more,” he said. “I’m going to make sure the families in every part of the country can get the formula they need.”

But a new report from the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday suggests the crisis persists despite the administration’s efforts.

According to data from market research firm IRI, the Journal reported, the nation’s formula stock was 23% lower than normal for the week ending May 22, versus 21% the week prior.

The normal out-of-stock range for infant formula is between 5% to 7% according to IRI.

In January, before Abbot closed its plant, 11% of formula was out of stock due to pandemic-related supply chain snags.

Numerous retailers have taken to rationing what formula they do have, limiting purchases to a set amount to prevent hoarding.

And the administration’s relationship with Abbot shows little signs of improvement.

Wednesday’s meeting featured executives from five formula producers including ByHeart, Bubs, Gerber, Reckitt, and Perrigo Company, who all dialed in to rally behind the cause of quickly getting formula back on store shelves.

But no Abbott executives attended Wednesday’s meeting.

