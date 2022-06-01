A North Carolina preschool teacher has resigned over the use of LGBTQ-themed flashcards in her classroom that included an illustration of a pregnant man.

The teacher at Ballentine Elementary School in the Wake County Public School System stepped down last week, according to local media outlets, after the cards were flagged by a constituent who contacted a state representative.

North Carolina state Rep. Erin Pare said the flashcards, which were used to teach colors to 3- and 4-year-olds, included an illustration for the color white showing what appears to be a woman with a man who is pregnant.

“The principal found the stack of cards in a preschool classroom and verified with the teacher that they had been used by the teacher in the classroom to teach colors,” said a press release Friday posted on House Speaker Tim Moore’s website.

“The principal confirmed that the flash cards were not part of approved curriculum and that she was unaware that they were being used,” the release said. “The principal immediately took possession of the cards, contacted the WCPSS area superintendent, and engaged human resources.”

The Progress Pride Rainbow Flag Families flashcards “celebrate LGBT2SQ+ Families of diverse races, ages, sexualities, genders, and abilities,” according to the online store ByUS Box.

“I am grateful that a concerned constituent reached out and that this issue is being addressed in a swift and professional manner by Ballentine Elementary School,” said Ms. Pare, a Republican. “Schools should only be using age-appropriate materials, and these flashcards clearly do not meet that standard for a pre-school classroom.”

The flap drew national attention over the weekend, fueling the ongoing debate over education versus left-wing indoctrination in public schools.

“A North Carolina preschool is using LGBT flag flashcards with a pregnant man to teach kids colors,” tweeted Rep. Lauren Boebert, Colorado Republican. “We went from Reading Rainbow to Randy Rainbow in a few decades, but don’t dare say the Left is grooming our kids!”

North Carolina is considering legislation modeled on the Florida Parental Bill of Rights that would prohibit instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in grades K-3. The measure is on track for a Senate vote after passing the health and education committees.

A preschool teacher in @WCPSS used progress pride flag flashcards and a poster depicting a pregnant man to teach students about colors. pic.twitter.com/2xAqs9S36A — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 27, 2022

Pushing back was Jackie Milazzo, the parent of a child in the special education preschool class, who called the instructor’s resignation “devastating,” saying she was “one of the most remarkable teachers I have ever met.”

“From what we are told, these are not flashcards that are being drilled into our children. They were part of a collage decorating the art centers,” she told WRAL-TV.

Ms. Pare said Tuesday she appreciated the principal and the school district’s quick action.

“A lot of loving families come in all different shapes and sizes. And thank goodness for that. Kids need loving families right now more than anything else,” she said Tuesday on “Fox & Friends.” “But I think when you’re looking at a card in front of a preschooler that has a mommy hugging a daddy with a baby in his belly, that’s just not age-appropriate material to be showing preschoolers.”

Fuquay-Varina police officers were at the school during the Tuesday morning carpool drop-off, according to the Raleigh News & Observer.

