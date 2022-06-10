The Biden administration plans to drop a requirement that forces inbound air travelers from other countries to test negative for the coronavirus.

The rule will be lifted Sunday after pressure from the travel industry to ease up on COVID-19 restrictions. Countries, such as the U.K. and Italy, relaxed their travel rules ahead of the summer travel season.

The testing rule was put in place by the Trump administration and President Biden tightened the rules, requiring a negative test within just one day of boarding. U.S. citizens were included in the rules.

The U.S. Travel Association praised the government for making the change, saying it had been a huge deterrent to travel.

“Today marks another huge step forward for the recovery of inbound air travel and the return of international travel to the United States. The Biden administration is to be commended for this action, which will welcome back visitors from around the world and accelerate the recovery of the U.S. travel industry,” association president and CEO Roger Dow said. “International inbound travel is vitally important to businesses and workers across the country who have struggled to regain losses from this valuable sector.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plans to revisit the decision in 90 days, according to CNBC.



For instance, the U.S. may decide it needs to box out a new variant.

Travel rules have been hotly debated during the pandemic.

A federal judge in April struck down a Biden mandate that required people to wear masks on planes and other forms of public transportation, prompting cheers from the travel industry and an appeal from the Justice Department, which said the CDC must preserve its right to craft and enforce public health rules.

For more information, visit The Washington Times COVID-19 resource page.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.