President Biden’s use of the Defense Production Act to promote the renewable energy industry, increase vaccine production and resolve a national baby-formula shortage has angered critics who say he’s overstepped his authority and is increasingly relying on a power that should be reserved for emergencies.

Republicans and other critics of the president say Mr. Biden has used the act for his own political salvation, amid record-high energy prices and other crises such as the formula shortage, which they believe are caused in part by Mr. Biden’s policies.

“He’s using it excessively, he’s using it in a fashion that’s not going to help, and he’s using it to fix crises that he created,” Rep. Chris Stewart, Utah Republican, told The Washington Times.

The law, passed in 1950 at the start of the Korean War, provides the president “a broad set of authorities to influence domestic industry in the interest of national defense,” according to the Congressional Research Service.

The Biden administration announced on June 6 it had invoked the DPA “to accelerate the domestic production of clean energy.”

The move will facilitate the production of solar panels and other energy-saving equipment such as heat pumps and insulation, which the administration said is needed to lower costs and reduce the nation’s demand for fossil fuel.

It’s the second time in less than three weeks Mr. Biden has invoked the act. Mr. Biden announced on May 18 that he would use the DPA to help replenish the supply of infant formula, which has vanished from store shelves following a major recall and prolonged factory closure, caused in part by a slow-acting Food and Drug Administration.

Just six weeks earlier, Mr. Biden invoked the DPA to speed up the domestic production of electric vehicle batteries, potentially giving mining companies access to hundreds of millions of federal dollars to mine for minerals used in electric vehicles.

Justifying the move, the president cited the need to ensure “a robust, resilient, sustainable, and environmentally responsible domestic industrial base” for the nation’s clean-energy economy.

Sen. Pat Toomey, Pennsylvania Republican who is not seeking reelection, said the president was using the act to advance “his global warming agenda,” and would waste taxpayer money doing it.

“If the administration keeps misusing the DPA for non-defense purposes, Congress must curtail it,” Toomey said last week.

Mr. Biden began using the DPA two months into his presidency, invoking the act to bolster supplies needed for the production of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, as well as to increase the inventory of at-home COVID-19 tests and personal protective equipment such as gloves and masks.

Some Republicans at the time panned the move, arguing much of the infrastructure needed to produce vaccines and PPE was already put in place by former President Trump and funded by Congress.

The president is now using the law routinely and far too broadly, say critics.

“He’s using it much less sparingly than it ought to be used,” Maiya Clark, a senior research associate at the conservative Heritage Foundation’s Center for National Defense, told The Washington Times.

The law authorizes the president to “mobilize domestic industry in service of the national defense, including emergency preparedness,” CRS reported. The law also provides financial incentives to increase production of critical materials related to national security.

The funds are controlled by the Defense Department, but Congress can appropriate money to other agencies to circumvent the Defense Department to fund non-defense DPA projects. The Democrat-led Congress did this in 2021 when it passed a COVID-19 aid package that provided the Health and Human Services Department $10 billion for virus mitigation ordered by Mr. Biden under the DPA.

The act had been used infrequently by presidents, who have instead authorized the Defense Department and other government agencies to use the law to prioritize the fulfillment of contracts. Congress recently reauthorized the act until 2025.

Presidents Bill Clinton and his successor, George W. Bush, both invoked the DPA in 2001 to divert energy resources to California to help the state cope with blackouts.

Republicans at the time slammed the move, arguing it forced energy suppliers to divert natural gas to California and sell it at below-market rates, or for no payment at all in some instances.

“The Defense Production Act is the most powerful and potentially dangerous American law, in my opinion,” Sen. Phil Gramm, Texas Republican who was chairman of the Banking Committee, said in February 2001.

Mr. Trump at first resisted invoking the DPA at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but began using it in March 2020 to speed up the production of ventilators, masks and other Covid-related equipment that were in short supply.

At the time, then-candidate Mr. Biden attacked Mr. Trump for not using the DPA sooner.

On Mr. Biden’s first day in office, he issued executive orders authorizing future use of the DPA to help combat the ongoing pandemic.

President Obama in 2012 used the DPA to provide $230.5 million to bolster the nation’s production of biofuel substitutes for diesel and jet fuel.

“Made possible through the Defense Production Act, this funding opportunity enhances national security by supporting the creation and commercial viability of a defense-critical domestic biofuels industry to advance alternatives to petroleum,” Energy Department officials announced at the time.

Ms. Clark and other defense industry specialists argue the DPA was not intended to advance energy diversification.

“The idea that we would just be throwing DPA grants at different pet projects, like solar panels or other supposedly clean energy initiatives, is not a responsible use of these dollars,” Ms. Clark said. “If we’re spending the money on these different projects, they are not available to be spent on key defense items that could use the Defense Production Act.”

Mr. Biden’s use of the DPA to import baby formula from overseas generally won praise, even from Republicans, but Mr. Stewart said it should never have been necessary.

He and other Republicans have criticized the Biden administration for failing to act quickly enough to address the baby-formula shortage even after the FDA shuttered the Abbott Nutrition plant in Sturgis, Michigan, over safety violations. The plant produces much of the nation’s supply of Similac, the most popular formula, as well as specialty formulas for infants with critical feeding needs.

The FDA kept the plant closed for months while the Justice Department worked out a reopening plan with the company. The administration did little during that time to address the growing shortage.

Mr. Biden invoked the DPA on May 18, and it has been used so far to import formula from Germany, Australia and the United Kingdom.

“Other presidents haven’t used the Defense Production Act much, but that’s because other presidents haven’t created the crises that this president has,” Mr. Stewart said. “He’s been forced to deal with more things.”

Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks justified Mr. Biden’s most recent use of the DPA for solar panels, saying in a statement that it would reduce dependence on fossil fuels, which are less easy to access during a conflict.

She said Mr. Biden’s action would also help the Defense Department “transition toward clean energy technologies that can help strengthen military capacity while creating good jobs for American workers.”

Mr. Biden’s latest use of the DPA will waive the tariffs for two years on solar panels imported from four Southeast Asian countries.

The president acted in response to intense pressure from the solar industry, which had warned the administration that clean-energy projects were stalled because supplies for building the panels had dried up.

They blamed an ongoing Commerce Department investigation into whether China was skirting U.S. tariffs by sending parts to Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia and Malaysia, which produce 80% of all imported U.S. solar panels.

“We applaud President Biden’s thoughtful approach to addressing the current crisis of the paralyzed solar supply chain,” said Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association.

“Today’s actions protect existing solar jobs, will lead to increased employment in the solar industry and foster a robust solar manufacturing base here at home,” she said.

Kevin Purdy, an author at Carbon Switch, which produces research and guides aimed at reducing energy consumption, said the Trump administration first sounded the alarm about the nation’s reliance on supplies from foreign countries to maintain its energy grid.

“Biden’s [DPA] order can be seen as a continuation of that trend,” Mr. Purdy told The Washington Times, “Demanding that the U.S. move faster in producing its own grid components, so as not to be entirely reliant on foreign entities.”

Others are not convinced.

DPA funds were not meant to produce green energy equipment and jobs, but rather much-needed defense equipment, such as stinger and javelin missiles needed to help Ukraine defend itself against the ongoing Russian invasion, Ms. Clark said.

“Solar panels do not help address any pressing national security threats,” Ms. Clark said.

Solar panels do not help address any pressing national security threats," Ms. Clark said.