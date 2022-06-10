A women-oriented group geared toward expanding the conservative movement has opened a new chapter in the District, set to bring lawmakers and high-profile female speakers to reach young women.

The Independent Women’s Network has more than 14 chapters across the nation and has cultivated roughly 150 members since launching in February.

This week, the group began hosting its speaker series which will feature conservative women talking about policy issues. Rep. Claudia Tenney, New York Republican, kicked off the event in Washington.

“People get to see a lot more women leaders, serving in Congress, serving in the Senate, serving in political jobs, serving in corporate jobs, and I think that’s inspiring for young women,” Ms. Tenney told The Washington Times. “Looking at people and having your core values represented gives us an opportunity to really blossom into a larger, more diverse group of people.”

The District chapter was co-founded by Raychel Renna and Kate Kelly, both of whom have worked for Ms. Tenney.

“Rep. Tenney empowered Kate and me early in our careers, and it feels full-circle to have her get behind IWN D.C.’s mission to provide mentorship and opportunity for conservative and independent-minded women on and around the Hill,” Ms. Renna said.

The group is in line with the GOP’s effort to grow its party and movement among a more diverse electorate.

Republican leaders also have been focusing on recruiting more female candidates to run for office and hold seats in the House and Senate.

GOP Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik has endorsed several female candidates through her political action committee, E-PAC, which is seeking to grow the number of Republican women serving in Congress.

“At this point last cycle, we had made history with the highest number of Republican women ever running for office and we have already blown by that record,” Ms. Stefanik said. “We believe we will make 2022 the highest year ever for the number of Republican women that will serve in the next Congress.”

