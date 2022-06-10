The District of Columbia Bar is formally moving to suspend Rudolph Giuliani’s law license, filing charges in court Friday alleging former President Donald Trump’s attorney violated ethical standards by bringing legal challenges to the 2020 election.

The D.C. Office of Disciplinary Counsel claims Mr. Giuliani ran afoul of professional standards by filing a legal challenge to the results in Pennsylvania.

His law license had already been suspended temporarily in D.C.last year after New York first suspended his license in his home state, reasoning he made “demonstrably false and misleading statements” about the 2020 election.

A 33-page order issued in June of 2021 from the Supreme Court of the State of New York said Mr. Giuliani, a former prosecutor and mayor of New York, violated rules of professional conduct by making “demonstrably false and misleading statements” about the 2020 election to courts, lawmakers and the public.

“These false statements were made to improperly bolster respondent’s narrative that due to widespread voter fraud, victory in the 2020 United States presidential election was stolen from his client,” the court said in its order.

The court concluded Mr. Giuliani’s conduct threatens the “public interest.”

Mr. Giuliani did not respond to a request for comment about the allegations.



He’s argued in the past that his statements about the 2020 election were protected by the First Amendment.

Mr. Giuliani could face a long-term suspension in D.C. or disbarment.

• Jeff Mordock contributed to this report.

