Democrats are fundraising off the Jan. 6 committee’s public hearings, hoping to reenergize their base as members reveal what they’ve learned about the 2021 Capitol riot.

Both the House and Senate campaign arms for the Democratic Party have offered several emails about the hearings and used ads to request donations as the committee unveils a series of hearings this month.

The Democratic National Committee has directly requested money so their members can continue investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2020.

“As the hearings begin, please consider making a $25 donation to the DNC today to help protect our democracy and elect Democrats who are ready to do the same,” one email read.

Liberal political action committees have also urged supporters to make financial gifts when promoting the hearings.

Veteran advocacy group, VoteVets, said invoking Jan. 6 in their outreach has gotten a high response from supporters.

“Our base of progressive military veterans, families and their supporters click through our emails at an especially high rate when we’re promoting our work to hold insurrectionists accountable, and beat back disinformation, like the Big Lie,” Paul Eaton, a senior adviser, told Axios.

The emails come as the committee held its first public hearing in nearly a year Thursday night in prime time.

The hearing featured testimony from Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards who was injured during the riot and Nick Quested, a British documentarian who filmed the Proud Boys on Jan. 6.

The Republican National Committee accused Democrats of staging “political theater” with the hearings.

“Pelosi’s committee is partisan and illegitimate. Instead of investigating the radical who placed a pipe bomb outside the RNC’s headquarters on January 6, tonight’s hearing is nothing more than political theater,” said Danielle Alvarez, RNC communications director. “Americans want Congress to focus on the most pressing crises created by Biden and Democrats — record gas prices, the worst inflation in 40 years, empty shelves, and raising crime — not conduct a political circus in prime time.”

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.