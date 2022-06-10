The House Jan. 6 committee’s prime-time TV hearing Thursday brought in almost 20 million viewers, according to preliminary ratings from Nielsen.

The hearing, which featured testimonies from Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards and British cinematographer Nick Quested, was aired across most major news networks, except Fox News.

ABC had the largest share with 4.8 million viewers, followed by NBC with 3.5 million and CBS with 3.3 million.

About 4.1 million people tuned in to MSNBC, and 2.6 million watched on CNN.

Fox News, which typically dominates cable news ratings, got 3 million viewers in the 8 p.m. to 10 pm time slot filled by their regular nightly talk show hosts.

Fox Business Network, which did air the hearing, only pulled in 223,000 viewers.

The ratings do not include viewers who tuned into the hearing through streaming services such as YouTubeTV.

The overall ratings compare to the viewership the 2020 Democratic National Convention pulled in on its third night when Joseph Biden accepted the nomination and other speeches were delivered by former President Barack Obama and then-California Sen. Kamala Harris.

The House select committee on the Jan. 6 attack is made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans. The committee will hold more hearings next week to unveil evidence that members say shows former President Donald Trump intentionally provoked the riot in an attempted “coup.”

The panel will hold a daytime hearing on Monday. It is expected to focus on Mr. Trump’s efforts to spread “false and fraudulent information” about the 2020 election outcome, despite knowing he lost to Mr. Biden.

