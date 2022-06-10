House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Friday she’ll appear on an episode of a popular drag queen show.

Mrs. Pelosi, a California Democrat who represents San Francisco, will make “a special Pride Month appearance” on episode five of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7,” aides said Friday.

The show is described as “a group of talented drag queens who compete in challenges to impress host RuPaul, the world’s most famous drag queen, to win a cash prize along with a crown and the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar.”

The show runs on the Paramount Plus streaming service and each episode includes a competition involving performance or fashion design.

In the all-star episodes, “only winners return to compete for the crown,” according to Paramount.

In the episode featuring Mrs. Pelosi, she walked on stage wearing a bright yellow suit and told the contestants, “Your freedom of expression of yourselves in drag is what America is all about. With the midterm election coming up, it’s very important people make their voices and their vote heard.”

It’s Mrs. Pelosi’s second trip to the show. She also appeared in 2018.

Her latest appearance came amid growing outcry over a new trend of staging drag queen performances for children.

So-called family-friendly drag performances have popped up across the country, including in Dallas, Texas; Palm Beach, Florida; and the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington to commemorate Pride Month.

The acts have drawn outrage from critics who say the performances appear sexual and should not be viewed by children.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said his state’s child endangerment laws could be invoked if there are drag shows for children, although he did not comment specifically on the Palm Beach event.

Mr. DeSantis slammed the Dallas “Drag your kids to pride” event, which took place earlier this month at an adult venue decorated with neon signs laced with sexual innuendo. Video went viral of drag queens dancing with the children and taking money from them.

“That is not something children should be exposed to,” Mr. DeSantis said Thursday.

• Susan Ferrechio can be reached at sferrechio@washingtontimes.com.