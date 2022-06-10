Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has received a court date for his arrest on allegations that he was driving under the influence in California.

Mr. Pelosi is scheduled to appear in Napa County Superior Court on Aug. 3 at 8:30 a.m. PST.

His case is still under review, according to Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley.

“No decision has been made at this time,” Ms. Haley said. “Any speculation to the contrary is incorrect. When a filing decision is made by the Napa County district attorney, the media and public will be notified.”

Mr. Pelosi, 82, was arrested and booked last month on a $5,000 bail. The California Highway Patrol said he was driving a 2021 Porsche into an intersection near Yountville and was hit by another vehicle.

The speaker’s husband was charged with two counts — one for driving under the influence and the other for driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08 or higher.

Mrs. Pelosi has not publicly commented on the incident. She was not with her husband at the time of his arrest.

