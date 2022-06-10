Former President Donald Trump took to his new social media platform Friday morning to bash the first public hearings held by the House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Mr. Trump fired off at least eight posts on Truth Social, his platform that is mirrored after Twitter. In part, he defended the videotaped testimony of his daughter, Ivanka, who said she was swayed by then-Attorney General William P. Barr’s determination that no widespread election fraud occurred in 2020.



“Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, Election results,” Mr. Trump wrote. “She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!),” Mr. Trump wrote. “The so-called ‘Rush on the Capitol’ was not caused by me, it was caused by a Rigged and Stolen Election!”

Members of the Jan. 6 panel laid out evidence and allegations against Mr. Trump during its prime-time debut Thursday, including clips of depositions by his former attorney general, campaign officials and eldest daughter, all of whom said they did not believe the 2020 election was stolen.

The committee aired clips showing the violent clashes between police and supporters of Mr. Trump, in addition to depositions of Mr. Barr and campaign officials saying they had informed Mr. Trump he had lost a legitimate election. Mr. Barr went so far as to label the claims that the election was “rigged” or “stolen” as “bulls—t.”

Mr. Trump said he made up his own mind about the election.

“Many people spoke to me about the Election results, both pro and con, but I never wavered one bit - follow the facts and proof,” Mr. Trump posted. “The 2020 Presidential Election was Rigged and Stolen…And look at our Country now - not pretty!!! A one sided, totally partisan, POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!”

