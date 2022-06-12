Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Sunday she will “entertain” the idea of supporting President Biden if he runs for president in 2024.

Questions over Mr. Biden’s future have been running rampant because of lagging poll numbers and sky-high inflation.

Asked whether she plans to back Mr. Biden if he runs for a second term, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat, said, “I think we will take a look at it.

“But right now we need to be focused on winning a majority rather than the [2024] presidential election,” she said.

Mr. Biden turns 80 later this year.

