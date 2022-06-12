Former Clinton administration Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said Sunday that inflation and gas prices could climb higher because of the war in Ukraine, leading to even higher prices for consumers.

Mr. Summers, a top economic advisor to two former Democratic presidents, said the Federal Reserve’s economic forecasts have been “too optimistic” and said he disagrees with Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen’s recent assertion there is “nothing to suggest a recession is in the works.”

“I think the optimists were wrong a year ago in saying we have no inflation and I think they are wrong now if anyone is highly confident that we are going to avoid recession,” he said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Mr. Summers said the combination of high inflation and low unemployment is “always followed within two years by recession.”

“I think there is certainly a risk of recession in the next year and I think given where we have gotten to, it is more likely than not that we will have a recession in the next two years,” he said.

The news regarding gas prices and inflation keeps getting grimmer for Mr. Biden and Democrats.

They are under increasing pressure to turn things around before the midterm election where Republicans are fighting to flip control of the House and Senate.

Consumer prices overall have reached 40-year highs.

The consumer price index rose 8.6% year-over-year in May, according to Labor Department figures released Friday.

And the price surge shows no signs of slowing. Consumer prices rose 1% on a month-to-month basis in May, up from a 0.3% increase the prior month.

Grocery prices increased 1.4% last month, and nearly 12% in the past year.

It was a tough pill to swallow for the White House and economists who hoped things would cool off.

Meanwhile, the national average retail price for a gallon of gasoline reached $5 for the first time on Saturday according to AAA figures.

The new average marks a $1.93 rise per gallon over the past year. Prices rose by 19 cents over just the last week.

Drivers in some parts of the country are paying far more than the average. The average cost per gallon for Californians is $6.43, according to AAA.

The skyrocketing prices coincide with higher fuel demand as Americans hit the road over the summer, and the prices have sparked more partisan warfare in Washington.

“Biden promised to eliminate oil and natural gas, now families are paying the price for his anti-American energy agenda. Biden’s solution? Force Americans to drive less or buy an expensive electric vehicle,” Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement Saturday. “Biden is out of touch and has no real solutions, no plan, and no sympathy for struggling families.”

For his part, Mr. Biden has blamed skyrocketing energy prices around the globe on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Asked Sunday what Mr. Biden can do about gas prices, Mr. Summers said “not a lot.”

“The gas price piece of this is driven by the geopolitical developments around Ukraine,” he said. “It is hypocrisy in the extreme when people say we need to stand strongly with Ukraine and then blame the administration for the fact gas prices are higher than they were a year ago.”

Mr. Summers said Mr. Biden and lawmakers could help ease inflation.

He said it was important that Mr. Biden met with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the White House in late May and voiced his respect for the Federal Reserve Board.

Mr. Summers advocated for lifting or reducing tariffs on goods from China as a way to reduce prices on consumers. He also said lawmakers should raise taxes on corporations and reduce the costs of prescription drugs.

“All of that would operate to reduce inflation,” he said. “So there are things we can do.”

Ramsey Touchberry contributed to this report.

