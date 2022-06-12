Russia is massing more troops and could soon dispatch fresh battalions for its major ground offensive in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, foreign intelligence officials said Sunday, while Russian rocket attacks on the opposite side of the country reportedly injured more than 20 Ukrainians.

The attack on the western city of Chortkiv on Sunday offered a grim reminder that Russian forces still have the capability to strike virtually anywhere in Ukraine, despite focusing the bulk of their resources on the Donbas campaign. Russian officials claimed that the Chortkiv strike destroyed a Ukrainian weapons depot, though Ukrainian government leaders disputed that account and told Reuters there were no arms at the site.

Local leaders did, however, confirm that at least 21 adults were injured in the attack. A 12-year-old child was also among the wounded, according to numerous media reports.

Meanwhile, Russian troops continued their relentless assault on the Donbas, which has become the epicenter of a war that has dragged on for more than three months, killed thousands of soldiers and civilians, sparked massive economic fallout and fueled skyrocketing gas and food prices across the globe.

The city of Sievierodonetsk has seen the heaviest fighting over the past weeks. Despite a concerted Russian effort to fully capture the city, it remains contested, Ukrainian and Russian officials said Sunday.

But British intelligence officials say that Russia is slowly gaining ground, thanks largely to its significant manpower advantage. Moscow also appears ready to call up fresh units to join the attack, putting renewed pressure on Ukrainian defenses.

“Russia is using its overmatch in force ratio and artillery to gradually seize territory in and around Sievierodonetsk,” the British Ministry of Defense said Sunday in its daily update on the Russia-Ukraine war.

“Russia continues to seek to generate more combat units to deploy to Ukraine,” the ministry said. “In recent weeks, it has likely started preparing to deploy the third battalion from some combat formations. Most brigades normally only commit a maximum of two of their three battalions to operations at any one time. The third battalions within brigades are often not fully staffed. Russia will likely have to rely on new recruits or mobilized reservists to deploy these units to Ukraine.”

Russia could pay the price in the long term, British officials said, and may not be able to quickly replenish its losses if it deploys more combat units to the front lines.

Ukrainian officials believe they can continue inflicting heavy casualties on their Russian foes. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Saturday that his country’s successes so far in fending off the Russian advance prove his forces are more than capable of defending their territory, including in the Donbas.

“Remember how in Russia, in the beginning of May, they hoped to seize all of the Donbas?” Mr. Zelenskyy said in a video address. “It’s already the 108th day of the war, already June. Donbas is holding on.”

