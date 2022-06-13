Andrew Giuliani will debate three other GOP nominees for New York governor from a remote location Monday after WCBS-TV barred him from its broadcast studio, citing his unvaccinated status.

The 36-year-old son of former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani said he rejected the COVID-19 shots after looking at the data. He blasted CBS’ decision because vaccinated people can get infected and spread the virus.

“Your arbitrary policy does not satisfy public health and safety but instead serves to discriminate against a political candidate and their access to equal opportunity and religious liberty,” he wrote to the network.

Mr. Giuliani also said he could show natural immunity from an antigen test and would be willing to take a sensitive PCR test for the virus before coming to the studio.

CBS did not budge. It said all visitors to the studio must be vaccinated, adding that the company established the vaccine policy in consultation with health experts.

Mr. Giuiliani will debate virtually against Rep. Lee M. Zeldin, an establishment favorite; Rob Astorino, a former Westchester County executive; and Harry Wilson, a businessman and turnaround expert who helps struggling companies.

Ms. Astorino objected to Mr. Giuiliani being left out of the in-person event.

“All four candidates should be on stage for Monday night’s GOP Governor’s debate,” he tweeted. “That we’re still doing discriminatory and unscientific vaccine mandates when we’ve long known vax doesn’t prevent infection/transmission is PC theater. Stupid.”

For more information, visit The Washington Times COVID-19 resource page.

