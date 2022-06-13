Former President Donald Trump issued a 12-page statement Monday in response to the House Jan. 6 Committee’s third public hearing, calling the panel a “kangaroo court” and doubling down on his claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Mr. Trump also launched into a campaign-style tirade against President Biden — moving from the bungled Afghanistan withdrawal to the unsecured Southwestern border — and blamed Democrats for using the committee to distract Americans from the “great pain they are experiencing.”

“Seventeen months after the events of January 6th, Democrats are unable to offer solutions,” he said. “They are desperate to change the narrative of a failing nation, without even making mention of the havoc and death caused by the Radical Left just months earlier.”

Monday’s hearing was the second in a series of public events scheduled for this month, in which the committee hopes to present its case that Mr. Trump was responsible for the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Committee members are building a case that Mr. Trump knowingly peddled false claims that the election was stolen, against the advice of several campaign advisers and administration officials.

Former Attorney General William Barr said in his recorded deposition to the committee introduced Monday, that Mr. Trump latched onto claims of election fraud “right out of the box on election night” before there was any way such a claim could be proven.

In his rebuttal Monday, Mr. Trump made it clear that he stands by those claims, which have never stood up in any of the numerous court cases he and his proxies have filed.

“Democrats created the narrative of January 6th to detract from the much larger and more important truth that the 2020 Election was Rigged and Stolen,” he said. “Politicians from both parties, but mostly the Democrats, worked in conjunction with corporate elitists to strip Americans of our right to elect our own leaders. To do so, corrupt officials violated their own state laws.”

He doubled down in detail on previously made claims of election theft, going into paragraphs of detail behind each theory.

Among other claims, Mr. Trump said the multi-day process to count votes, stemming from a flood of absentee ballots in light of the pandemic, was proof that Democrats “cheated.”

He accused Democrats of ballot-trafficking schemes in which he says political operatives delivered fraudulent ballots at drop boxes during the election.

Witnesses in Monday’s hearing denied outright that there was widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

At the conclusion of Monday’s hearing, panel members accused Mr. Trump of using the claims as a knowingly-false charade to fill his coffers.

But the committee is unlikely to have any effect on Mr. Trump’s continued assertion that he was cheated of victory.

“This is all a ridiculous and treasonous attempt to cover up the fact that Democrats rigged the Election and are siphoning Americans’ freedoms and power for their own benefit,” he said of the committee. “We’ve been betrayed.”

