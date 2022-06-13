Former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner testified that he raised his disagreements with Mr. Trump about falsely claiming the 2020 election was stolen.

In videotaped testimony introduced Monday, Mr. Kushner told the special Jan. 6 committee he had advised Mr. Trump that pushing claims of a stolen election were “not the approach I would take if I were you.” Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani had been urging the president to forge ahead with claims of widespread voter fraud.

Mr. Kushner, who served as a senior White House adviser, said Mr. Trump responded by saying he had “confidence in Rudy.”

Those who worked on the Trump campaign told the committee members that they felt it was too early for Mr. Trump to declare victory on election night when he did.

Former Attorney General Bill Barr was more adamant in his testimony, asserting that he felt the claims that the election was stolen were “bullshit.”

“I made it clear that I did not agree with the idea of saying the election was stolen and putting out his stuff which I told the president was bullshit,” Mr. Barr said.

Monday’s hearing focused on Mr. Trump’s efforts to spread claims that the election was stolen.

Former Fox News editor Chris Stirewalt testified about the network’s decision to call Arizona for Mr. Trump. He said Mr. Biden won the election.

Mr. Trump’s former campaign manager, William Stepien, also testified on recorded video. He did not appear in person as expected due to his wife going into labor.

The committee, made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans, will hold several hearings this week and next on its investigation into the 2021 Capitol riot.

