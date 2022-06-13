Retired Marine Corps Gen. John Allen resigned Sunday as president of the Brookings Institution amid a federal investigation into allegations that he illegally lobbied the U.S. government on behalf of Qatar.

“We want to thank John for his contributions to Brookings, including his leadership in successfully guiding the institution during the pandemic, as well as his many years of service and sacrifice for our country,” the think tank said in a statement.

Mr. Allen’s resignation comes after Brookings placed him on leave last week.

According to The Associated Press, he is accused of making false statements and withholding “incriminating” documents about his role on behalf of Qatar while simultaneously pursuing at least one multimillion-dollar business deal with the Persian Gulf monarchy.

The investigation has already ensnared a former U.S. ambassador to Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

Richard G. Olson, a career Foreign Service officer, pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection with the secret lobbying campaign. He implicated Mr. Allen in the scheme, according to media reports and court documents.

Mr. Allen, a retired four-star general, was named president of the think tank in 2017 after having commanded U.S. and allied troops in Afghanistan. He also was a vocal supporter of Hillary Clinton in her campaign for the White House.

• Mike Glenn can be reached at mglenn@washingtontimes.com.