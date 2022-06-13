A sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed late Sunday while attempting to arrest a fugitive on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Deputy 1st Class Glenn Hilliard, 41, of Wicomico County, spotted the suspect leaving an apartment in Pittsville and chased him on foot.

He was fatally shot while trying to apprehend the suspect, who was wanted on multiple felony warrants, the sheriff’s office said on its Facebook page.

Authorities said the suspect, Austin Davidson, was taken into custody.

“After an extensive manhunt by dozens of law enforcement officers from throughout the region, the suspect was captured and is awaiting arraignment. There is no further threat by this man to our communities,” the sheriff’s office said. “The days ahead will be challenging, but for now, we are mourning the loss of an incredible human being.”

The sheriff’s office said Deputy Hilliard was the father of three children and “an exemplary public servant to the citizens of Wicomico County and to the state of Maryland.”

“As an organization, we are heartbroken over this senseless and tragic murder,” it said. “This loss exacts an enormous emotional toll on the sheriff’s office family, but we will do what is necessary and proper to honor Glenn and support those who knew and loved him.”

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.