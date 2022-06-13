Rep. Jim Jordan questioned the credibility of the Jan. 6 committee on Monday, after accusing the Democrat-led panel of altering evidence and lying to the public.

The Ohio Republican zeroed in on a text exchange between himself and then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows that the committee acknowledged was changed, apologizing for the error back in December.

“We also know that this committee has altered evidence and lied to the American people about it, so much so that they had to issue a statement which says ‘we regret the error,’ which is government-speak for ‘we got caught lying,’” Mr. Jordan told Fox News. “So, that’s what this committee is about. I think the country sees it for what it is — a partisan, political activity.”

Mr. Jordan also said Thursday’s primetime hearing provided no new information, and distracted the lawmakers from other domestic issues such as the economy, illegal crossings at the border and rising crime rates.

“I still don’t think there was anything new there,” he said. “It’s kind of like the home team playing at home, and the ref’s on their side and they still can’t win the game.”

Mr. Jordan was originally selected to be on the committee. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, rejected Mr. Jordan and Republican Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana, citing their objecting to the results of the 2020 election.

The committee, made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans, held another hearing on Monday, targeting the roots of former President Donald Trump’s claims that the election was stolen. Another hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

Members of the committee have said they expect the hearings to unveil new evidence that the 2021 Capitol was an organized plot originating from the Trump White House.

Republicans, meanwhile, have dismissed the panel’s work as being politically motivated ahead of a shaky midterm year for Democrats.

The committee is expected to produce a report after the culmination of the hearings.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.