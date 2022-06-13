Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon says GOP lawmakers would impeach Attorney General Merrick Garland if the Justice Department pursues charges against former President Donald Trump over the House Jan. 6 committee’s findings.

In his “War Room: Pandemic” podcast on Friday, Mr. Bannon said Americans are unmoved by the committee’s findings unveiled during a prime-time hearing Thursday, reiterating claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

“Trump won the presidency,” Mr. Bannon said. “And he is the legitimate president of the United States and your guy is illegitimate, and the American People are awakening to that.”

“I dare Merrick Garland to take that crap there last night, and try to indict Donald J. Trump,” he said. “We dare you because we will impeach. We’re winning in November and we’re going to impeach you and everyone around you. Screw the White House, we’re going to impeach you and everyone at DOJ.”

Thursday’s hearing marked the start of a month of public hearings by the committee that are expected to reveal new information and testimony from Trump administration officials and other witnesses.

The panel aims to convince the public that Mr. Trump provoked the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

On Monday the committee will hear testimony from former Trump campaign manager William Stepien and four other witnesses in a follow-up to last week’s prime-time TV debut.

Republicans, who nearly unanimously oppose the committee, accuse Democrats of staging the hearing to try to recast the election and distract the public from the party’s failure to address issues that matter to voters.

The Justice Department is pursuing criminal contempt charges against Mr. Bannon and former Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro for failing to cooperate with the committee’s probe.

Mr. Bannon says the charges against him are politically motivated and the committee has conflicts of interest.

Last week, he subpoenaed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, and members of the committee. He is demanding documents generated as part of the panel’s nearly yearlong investigation.

