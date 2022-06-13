The White House said Monday it’s up to Attorney General Merrick Garland whether to indict former President Donald Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that it’s Mr. Garland’s call whether criminal prosecution is warranted.

“We agree all Americans should watch [the House Jan. 6 committee hearings] and remember the horrors of one of the darkest days in our history, but this is up to the Department of Justice,” she said in response to a question about whether President Biden believes his predecessor should face criminal charges.

“The president chose Attorney General Garland because of his loyalty to the law and our constitution, and to restore the independence and integrity of the Justice Department and that is exactly what the attorney general is doing and we leave it up to the Department of Justice,” she continued.

Members of the House committee investigating the riot have said they believe they’ve uncovered enough evidence to support a criminal indictment against Mr. Trump.

Rep. Adam Schiff, California Democrat, has called on the Justice Department to “investigate any credible allegation of criminal activity on the part of Donald Trump.”

In a series of hearings, the committee’s members are laying out the evidence they say shows Mr. Trump intentionally promoted false claims of election fraud and spurred the attack on the Capitol as an attempted “coup.”

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.