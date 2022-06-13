The AR-15 rifle is reviled by gun control advocates as an “assault weapon” or “weapon of war” that should be banned. And yet, the same gun is beloved by firearm enthusiasts so much that it is the most popular style of rifle sold in the U.S.

More than 20 million AR-15-style rifles are legally in the possession of Americans, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, a national firearm industry trade association.

NSSF spokesman Mark Oliva said the rifle’s versatility and ease of use explain the high demand for the AR-15 format.

“What drives its popularity is the fact that it is modular. With the simple collapse of that buttstock, that rifle can fit me and my wife. And with minor adjustments to some of the cosmetic features and the attachments, I can very easily adapt that rifle for hunting, for home defense, for recreation [or] competition target shooting,” he said.

AR owners, he said, use the firearm to shoot game including goats, wild pigs and coyotes.

“It’s a small caliber that has very low recoil. It is easy to manage, and it is ergonomically designed to sort of fit your body that much better. And to be able to handle it accurately [and] safely. I think that’s what makes it such a popular platform for a rifle,” Mr. Oliva said.

Indeed, there is widespread agreement in gun circles that the AR-15 is an ideal rifle because it is lightweight, accurate, low recoil and modular.

Dana Loesch, a syndicated radio host and Second Amendment activist, noted an individual can more easily handle the recoil or kick back when shooting .223 Remington or 5.56 NATO rounds from an AR-15.

The rifle also can be affordable.

“They fit a variety of budgets from cheap to pricey, depending on build and manufacturer. Also, the media talks about them nonstop. So, for people who aren’t around guns, it’s literally the only rifle they know of,” Mrs. Loesch said.

New AR-15 style firearms range in price from $500 to more than $2,000.

Owners of AR-15-style rifles can choose from an abundance of after-market accessories to attach to the firearm’s Picatinny rail. Accessories include lighting systems, flip-up sights and laser-targeting devices.

“It can be built into a gun for nearly any purpose,” said Stephen Gutowski, editor-in-chief of the firearms newsletter “The Reload.” “And it’s similar to the rifle employed by the military for the past 60 years, which means many American veterans learned how to shoot on something like it.”

President Biden and House Democrats are again attempting to ban the AR-15-style rifles and magazines that hold more than 10 rounds, though the legislation is expected to die in the Senate.

Mrs. Loesch says that other rifles that look less militaristic and more like the traditional hunting rifle do not get as much grief as the AR-15 platform, despite being able to shoot the same type of ammunition as an AR-15-style rifle.

“They ignore all the other rifles,” she said. “People calling for [a ban] focus on looks.”

However, the AR-15’s military look, affordability, ease of use and accuracy are exactly what critics say makes the rifle so dangerous and why it should be kept out of civilians’ hands.

Rep. Mike Thompson, a California Democrat who wants a new ban, said the AR-15 even inspires killing.

“The invisible hand of the market caused that to happen,” he said. “People have been convinced that they need those sexy black guns and that’s probably the biggest reason. I think the gun lobby, the gun industry really marketed those [guns] to appeal to people’s macho.”

The AR-15 stands for “ArmaLite Rifle.” It is named after the ArmaLite company that designed the firearm in the 1950s and began sales in 1959 after the design and manufacturing rights were sold to firearms manufacturer Colt which made further design tweaks.

Colt marketed the gun as a lighter alternative to the U.S. military’s M14 and gave infantrymen the ability to carry three times the amount of ammunition.

In 1963 the military ordered 85,000 AR-15s for the Army and 19,000 for the Air Force, and by the summer of 1964, the military stopped manufacturing the M14. The full-auto military version of the AR-15, known as the M16, was born. It became the iconic gun of the Vietnam War.

Over 50 years later, the AR-15, also known as the modern sporting rifle, is sold by a long list of manufacturers worldwide. In 2012, one in five rifles sold chambered in .223 Remington was AR-15-type rifles, according to the research firm Southwick Associates Inc.

The NSSF takes issue that the AR-15 is somehow exclusive with its military roots and therefore is stamped in a negative light by gun control activists as a “weapon of war.”

“Every major firearm type used by the U.S. military has also been owned and used by civilians,” the NSSF says on its website. Long guns previously used by the military include the lever-action Winchesters, bolt-action Springfields and pump-action shotguns from Browning. NSSF said the “assault weapon” or “assault rifle” reference is political terminology since the technical term “assault rifle” includes full-auto military firearms.

The label “assault weapon” or “assault rifle” is commonly applied to a semiautomatic rifle because of its cosmetic features. The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms defines a “semiautomatic assault weapon” as one that uses a detachable magazine and has any two of the following features: a folding or telescoping stock, a vertical pistol grip that is similar to a handgun, a bayonet or knife mount on the barrel, flash suppressor and a grenade launcher.

Those who want to ban the AR-15 note that epidemiological studies show that during a 10-year ban on the sale of the AR-15 and other similar semiautomatic rifles that began in 1994, there was a decline in both the number of deaths from mass shootings and the rate of increase in the number of mass shootings.

Gun rights activists counter that a Centers for Disease Control study that looked at the gun control measures including the “assault weapons ban” concluded that a resulting reduction in crime could be proven.

According to the FBI, almost two-thirds of homicides are committed with handguns. However, the gunmen in some of the deadliest mass shootings in recent history used an AR-15-style rifle, including the recent elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that revived talk of a ban.

Rep. Gregory Meeks, New York Democrat, said it was beyond his imagination why the AR-15 was so appealing to so many Americans.

“Number one, those guns are made for war. And, you know, it’s becoming an embarrassment for me internationally. I chair the Foreign Affairs Committee. I just came back from Finland, and they’re looking at me thinking, ‘How do we think that’s acceptable?’”

• Kerry Picket can be reached at kpicket@washingtontimes.com.