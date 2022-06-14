A new poll finds that Blacks, Democrats and urban Americans are the likeliest to feel unready to move on from COVID-19 and to believe that most people around them already have done so.

The Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index reported Tuesday that 35% of U.S. adults “feel left behind by their peers” as everyone except them moves forward with life.

That includes 48% of self-identified Democrats, compared to 23% of Republicans and 33% of independents; 51% of Blacks, compared to 43% of Hispanics and 29% of Whites; and more urban than non-urban residents.

“Black, Democratic and urban respondents are the most likely to express this dichotomy,” Margaret Talev, Axios managing editor, wrote in a report on the findings. “It’s the latest measure of U.S. society fracturing over how to deal with rising case rates and hospitalizations in a post-mandate world.”

The remaining respondents said they consider the pandemic over or are “muddling through” it, the poll found.

Axios said 31% of Americans say the pandemic is over and 42% have returned to their pre-COVID lives, up significantly from earlier polls.

The remaining 33% of respondents “expect it will be more than a year or never before they return to their normal life” but are moving forward as best they can, according to Axios.

The Axios/Ipsos index, launched in March 2020 as a weekly poll, has been published monthly since February. The last edition of the poll was released on May 18.

Tuesday’s poll was the 67th in the index. Axios/Ipsos surveyed 1,079 adults online through Knowledge Panel on June 10-13. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.3 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.

