Thousands of Californians are moving to Mexico to escape rising living costs amid rampant inflation, according to a report.

CNBC reported Saturday that Californians are adding Mexico to the list of destinations — including Texas, Washington and Arizona — where they can live more cheaply while maintaining high salaries by working remotely or commuting.

“Suddenly the cost of taxes, the crime rates, the politics, all the things that people are unhappy with in California are coming down to Mexico,” Darrell Graham of Baja123 Real Estate Group told CNBC.

More than 360,000 Californians left in 2021, the news outlet reported. As of 2020, CNBC reported that 800,000 U.S. citizens are living in Mexico.

California has been one of the most expensive states to live in for decades. According to CNBC, only one-quarter of California households could afford the median asking price for a home in the state — about $797,470 — during the fourth quarter of 2021.

