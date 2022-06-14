D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has ordered a 51-star U.S. flag be displayed in the city on Flag Day to promote the District’s statehood drive.

Ms. Bowser, who is facing reelection this year, said the flag would be displayed on Pennsylvania Avenue. The symbol will represent the 700,000 city residents who demand to be recognized as a state, she said.

“On Flag Day, we celebrate American ideals, American history, and American liberty. But the very foundation of those ideals, and the basis for our liberty, is representation,” Ms. Bowser said. “D.C.’s disenfranchisement is a stain on American democracy — a 220-year-old wrong that demands to be righted.”

Her order comes roughly a week before her primary election against three Democratic challengers.

D.C. statehood has long been a divided issue in Congress.

Supporters have argued that it’s unfair that 700,000 taxpayers don’t have full representation in Congress.

Opponents, mostly Republicans, argue that statehood would let Democrats expand their party numbers.

Republicans also have argued that changing the status of the District must come via a constitutional amendment.

Tuesday marks the 106th Flag Day celebration.

