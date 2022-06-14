Far-left champion Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday endorsed Rep. Jerrold Nadler over Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney for one of New York’s most-watched Democratic congressional primary elections this year.

Mr. Nadler and Mrs. Maloney, two longtime Democratic members of Congress, were thrown into a primary face-off by the decennial redistricting.

“I’m proud to endorse @JerryNadler for re-election in #NY12. When Manhattanites need a champion — someone to defend their reproductive rights, fight back against Republican bullies in Washington, and protect our kids from gun violence — they know that they can depend on Jerry,” Mrs. Warren, Massachusetts Democrat, said on her Twitter account.

“I’m thrilled to have the endorsement of @ewarren — a true champion for working families. From Roosevelt Island to Chelsea and everywhere in between, I’m committed to fighting for you in #NY12. So proud to have Senator Warren on my team,” Mr. Nadler responded on Twitter.

Mr. Nadler picked up this endorsement one day after Mrs. Maloney was endorsed by the abortion rights activist organization Emily’s List and two days after her endorsement by Eleanor Smeal, president of the Feminist Majority and former president of the National Organization of Women.

Mrs. Maloney said on her Twitter account that Emily’s List “has been laying the foundation for women to run for office for decades.” She went on to say that “I am proud they are on #TeamMaloney. As women’s rights are being bulldozed into the ground, this isn’t the time to have fewer pro-choice women in the halls of Congress.”

Mr. Nadler has gathered endorsements from New York’s Working Families Party, an influential progressive faction among the political Left.

For 30 years, Mr. Nadler and Mrs. Maloney served together as political allies in Congress. Mr. Nadler represented the West side of Manhattan and part of Brooklyn. Mrs. Maloney represented the East Side of Manhattan and part of Queens.

That changed after the 2020 census caused New York to lose one seat. A legal fight ensued with a group of Republicans challenging the Democratic-dominated state legislature’s new district map, which New York courts ultimately ruled was unconstitutionally gerrymandered in Democrats’ favor.

A court-appointed special master redrew the state’s congressional lines and drew together parts of Mr. Nadler’s and Mrs. Maloney’s old districts, renaming it the 12th District, the number of Mrs. Maloney’s old district.

The outer-borough portions of the old districts, which included parts of Queens and Brooklyn, were sliced away from the new 12th District.

• Kerry Picket can be reached at kpicket@washingtontimes.com.