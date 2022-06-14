Billionaire Elon Musk is set to address Twitter’s workforce on Thursday for the first time since he offered to buy the social media platform, the company said.

Twitter declined to comment on the format of Thursday’s meeting. Employees are expected to have the chance to submit questions for Mr. Musk in advance, according to an email to workers sent by Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and reviewed by the Wall Street Journal.

The Tesla CEO reached an agreement to acquire Twitter in April, and he has had a contentious relationship with company personnel since eschewing a board seat and pursuing a takeover of the business.

For example, Mr. Musk has publicly challenged whether the social platform’s representations about the number of fake accounts on its service are accurate. His lawyer said in a letter to Twitter this month that Mr. Musk believes Twitter was “actively resisting and thwarting his information rights (and the company’s corresponding obligations) under the merger agreement” by not sharing data about the fake accounts.

Twitter acknowledged in a regulatory filing last month that it faces challenges measuring the number of users and engagement online and noted that its numbers may differ from others because of the methods each use.

Mr. Musk‘s deal to acquire Twitter is expected to close later this year, the company previously announced.

• This story is based in part on wire service reports.

• Ryan Lovelace can be reached at rlovelace@washingtontimes.com.