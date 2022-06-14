The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol announced Tuesday that it is postponing Wednesday’s hearing.

The hearing, which will be the third public meeting scheduled for this month, has been rescheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday.

The committee offered no details for the postponement.

Witnesses for Wednesday’s hearing were expected to include several former acting attorneys general.

Committee Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney, Wyoming Republican, said last week that the hearing would focus on President Trump’s plan to replace former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen with Jeffrey Clark, a Department of Justice official, in the days following the election.

The committee delayed the start of Monday’s hearing after its star witness, former Trump campaign manager William Stepien, withdrew at the last minute for a family emergency.

