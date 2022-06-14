A Super Bowl quarterback called for stricter gun control laws Tuesday, saying the law has to “make it harder” to get guns, especially the “crazy” types.

Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals said in response to a reporter’s question that people who want to buy a gun should go through a “rigorous process”

“With everything that’s going on, if you’re not going to outlaw everything, you’ve gotta, at least, make it harder to get those crazy guns that everybody is using,” said Mr. Burrow, apparently referring to such recent mass shootings as the attacks on a Black-frequented grocery store in Buffalo and an elementary school in Texas.

The onfield signal-caller, who won the Heisman Trophy in college and led the Bengals last season to their first Super Bowl in more than three decades, also said that more background checks are needed.

“I don’t think you should be able to just walk in there and buy one, you gotta be able to go through a rigorous process to buy something like that, I think,” Mr. Burrow said, according to an account of the interview in The Hill.

He wasn’t specific about what a “crazy gun” was or how much more rigorous the buying process should be made, but cautioned that he is not a politician or policy-maker.

“Hopefully, the people who get paid to make those decisions figure that out. My job is to play football, but hopefully the politicians can figure that out,” he concluded.

