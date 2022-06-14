Neighbors of Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh say they’re getting fed up with the constant din from protesters on their street ahead of the release of an opinion that could overturn the abortion rights established in Roe v. Wade.

An unnamed source in the Chevy Chase, Maryland, neighborhood told Fox News the protesters show up two nights per week.

“They are people who come from out of the area. They have a staging point in a parking lot fairly nearby,” the person said.

“It’s not great if you have kids of any age, but it’s unbelievably stressful and the kids are very upset, the kids have to be sent inside, and it’s so loud you can’t put your kids to sleep,” the source said. “They picked the exact time, and they don’t care. Literally, there’s no way on a Wednesday night you can put your kid to bed.”

The resident said noise ordinances aren’t followed by the protesters with megaphones and drums and that police haven’t disrupted them because they move out of the street when a car comes along.

The protests have occurred over a leaked draft opinion that showed a conservative majority on the high court is ready to overturn the broad right to abortion granted in the 1973 Roe decision, effectively turning abortion laws over to the states.

A Homeland Security bulletin warned of a heightened threat environment due to charged feelings over the opinion.

Nicholas John Roske was arrested Wednesday near Justice Kavanaugh’s house after threatening to kill the justice. Police said he had a gun, a knife and zip ties.

“I think people are very concerned that if there isn’t action taken, that this will escalate in a way that is very unpredictable and very unsafe and that’s what’s so discouraging, is the fact that there just doesn’t seem to be anyone in a position of leadership or authority who is considering those issues and acting on them and trying to look for a solution rather than just allowing this possibly to escalate,” the neighbor told Fox News.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.