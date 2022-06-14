Turns out most Americans oppose biological girls and boys having to compete against transgender athletes in sports.

A poll released Tuesday showed 55% of Americans say they oppose having biological men and boys compete in girls’ high school sports and 58% oppose it from happening in college and professional sports.

Roughly 30% of Americans sided with transgender women, saying they should be able to compete against biological girls at all levels. The remaining 15 % had no opinion, according to The Washington Post-University of Maryland survey.

The issue of transgender athletes has been getting increased attention since Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas became the first transgender athlete to win an NCAA Division I title.

Republican-run states have passed laws this year banning transgender female students from playing girls’ or women’s sports in public schools and colleges.

The new survey showed that 68% of respondents said transgender girls have an edge if they are allowed to compete against biological girls, compared to 30% who said neither have an advantage. The remaining 2% said biological girls have an edge.

The poll was conducted from May 4 to May 17 and included 1,503 people across the U.S. The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

