Microsoft is pulling the plug on its legacy browser, Internet Explorer, after 27 years on Wednesday.

The decision to fully move away from the web browser comes seven years after the launch of Microsoft Edge, which was launched alongside the Windows 10 operating system in 2015.

Microsoft, for the past seven years, maintained support for the most recent version of the browser, Internet Explorer 11, despite most users moving on to other browsers. Less than 1% of users still regularly use Internet Explorer, according to Statcounter.

Ending support for Internet Explorer 11 means that regular security and glitch fixes will no longer be rolled out. The security and compatibility of the browser seem to be a principal concern for Microsoft.

“Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications.” Partner group program manager for Microsoft Edge, Sean Lyndersay said in a blog post.

Many users still regularly browsing with Internet Explorer use it to visit old websites that might not render correctly on a modern browser. Thankfully for those users, Microsoft Edge has an Internet Explorer mode (IE Mode) that allows users to view older sites in their original form.

News of Microsoft’s decision to end support of the platform went viral online with many commentators sharing nostalgic memories. For some younger millennials, Internet Explorer was their introduction to the internet.

ProductHunt: After 27 years of service, Microsoft is going to retire Internet Explorer for good on June 15th. pic.twitter.com/EEpvrx34FQ — ProductGram (@ProductGrams) June 12, 2022

And while many reminisced about the good old days of the internet, some took the opportunity to point out how unreliable the browser really was, especially in recent years.

I can’t believe that Microsoft is actually sunsetting Internet Explorer tomorrow after 27 years of service.



You weren’t the best browser, but for a while you were all we had. Thanks old friend. Say hi to Clippy for me! pic.twitter.com/jYBKKAsthT — Jordan The Toy Wonder (@Jordamus_Prime) June 14, 2022

Internet Explorer was originally packaged with Windows 95 and went on to become one of the most popular web browsers throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s.

However, with the rise of alternative browsers such as Google Chrome, Microsoft’s dominance began to wane. In 2012 Google Chrome became the first internet browsing software to have more worldwide users than Internet Explorer.

