A vulnerable House Democrat is using her role in investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol to boost chances for reelection.

Rep. Elaine Luria, Virginia Democrat, is fundraising off her position on the House select committee probing the incident.

Mrs. Luria’s campaign has sent out fundraising emails in recent days asking donors to reward her “principled leadership” on the committee.

“Virginians want Elaine Luria to focus on the inflation crisis but instead she’s fundraising off a political circus,” said Camille Gallo, a spokeswoman for the National Republican Congressional Committee.

Mrs. Luria’s campaign has coordinated the timing of the fundraising request to coincide with direct actions taken by the Jan. 6 committee.

For instance, Mrs. Luria sent out an email last week asking donors to chip in and support her reelection only hours after the committee had held a televised, prime-time hearing unveiling its findings.

“Folks, Elaine knows that her constituents care about American democracy — even if the extreme far-right doesn’t. We need principled leadership in Congress,” the email states. “Will you support Elaine — the only member of the January 6th committee running in a swing district — for her toughest fight yet?”

A similar email went out this week as the Jan. 6 committee was holding its third public hearing.

“She chose to serve on the January 6th Committee – despite the significant political risk and right-wing attacks — because it’s the right thing to do for our country,” it states. “We need patriotic leadership in Washington, now more than ever. Chip in to help Elaine continue this fight in Congress.”

The fundraising emails were sent out even as Mrs. Luria’s fellow Democrats on the committee skewered Mr. Trump for purportedly raising money — before and after Jan. 6. — from claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

“Trump used the lies he told to raise millions of dollars from the American people,” Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a California Democrat, said during a hearing Monday. “These fundraising schemes were also part of the effort to disseminate the false claims of election fraud.”

Mrs. Luria’s campaign did not respond to requests for comment.

The two-term Virginia Democrat is facing a tough challenge this year after her district was made marginally more Republican through reapportionment.

Mrs. Luria’s own party has labeled her as one of the most vulnerable incumbent Democrats seeking reelection this cycle.



